Climate change: Kano disburses 2,000 seedlings to LG

The Kano State Agro Climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape Project (KN-ACReSAL) has disbursed 2,000 economic tree seedlings to Shanono LGA as part of effort to curtail the menace of climate change in the area, as well as to boost the area’s economic status.

Speaking during the handing over of the seedlings, ACReSAL’s Project Coordinator, Dr Dahiru Muhammad Hashim, explained that the need for the tree planting campaign was occasioned by the fact that the local government had been identified as one of the most affected areas by erosion due to tree felling activities.

Represented by Malam Aminu Gidado, Dr Hashim revealed that the move was also to encourage tree planting, especially economic trees, to boost the people’s income.

The representative of the District Head of Shanono, Alhaji Sulaiman Rabi’u, noted that the people of the area were in dire need of sensitisation on the negative effects of tree felling, adding that the community’s leaders had been doing their best in that respect.

