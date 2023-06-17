Clerics returning from deliverance service die in Ogun auto crash

Three Christian clergymen reportedly died on Saturday in an accident along Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway, Ogun State. Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred around 9:44am, near…

Three Christian clergymen reportedly died on Saturday in an accident along Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway, Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred around 9:44am, near Day Waterman College, inbound Abeokuta.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) confirmed the crash and blamed it on the “sleeping driver.”

The TRACE spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the road accident involved a black Rio car with registration number: AKD 827 DV; and a white Sino truck with the number plate, WDL 466 XA.

Akinbiyi identified the cause of the road crash as “sleeping behind the wheel, coupled with speeding and loss of control on the part of Rio car driver.”

According to him, the car skidded to the other lane of the road, uprooted the street light at the median and collided with the Sino truck loaded with cement, outbound Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said the accident involved seven men; three died, two were injured and three were rescued unhurt.

He said the victims have taken to State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

Quoting an eyewitness account, Akinbiyi said: “The Rio car, in which a driver, a passenger and three men of God in white clothing/apparel with robes were driving in was coming from Oke-Iragbiji in Osun State, for prayers and deliverance service.

“Suddenly, the driver lost control due to excessive speed, as he was also dozing behind the wheels, ran over the median, hit and uprooted the street light on the median before colliding head-on with the Sino truck loaded with cement, which was coming outbound Abeokuta.

“Instantly, the three men of God died due to the impact of the collision, while the driver and the passenger in front were injured.”

He commiserated with the victims’ families, and warned motorists to eschew speeding and take adequate rest, at least six to seven hours before setting out on a journey.

