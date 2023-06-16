City begin title defence against Burnley, Man Utd host Wolves

Manchester City will kick off their bid for a record fourth straight Premier League title away to Burnley, managed by their former captain Vincent Kompany.…

Manchester City will kick off their bid for a record fourth straight Premier League title away to Burnley, managed by their former captain Vincent Kompany.

The fixture list released on Thursday confirmed the Treble winners will visit Turf Moor on August 11 to raise the curtain on the 2023/24 campaign.

It will be the second time Kompany, who won the title on four occasions as City skipper, will have faced his old side as a manager, with City winning 6-0 at the Etihad in the FA Cup quarterfinals in March.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 2022/23, are seeking to become the first English team to win four successive top-flight titles.

They have dominated the Premier League in recent years, winning the title in five of the past six seasons.

Premier League debutants Luton will play their first top-flight fixture since 1992 away to Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton the following day.

The other promoted side, Sheffield United, kick off with a home game against Crystal Palace.

The most eye-catching fixture of the opening weekend will be at Stamford Bridge, where Mauricio Pochettino begins life as Chelsea manager against Liverpool, with both sides looking to bounce back after disappointing campaigns.

Arsenal, who finished second in the Premier League, open at home to Nottingham Forest, while fellow Champions League qualifiers Newcastle host Aston Villa and Manchester United begin against Wolves at Old Trafford.

