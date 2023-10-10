CISLAC, NILDS, others seek tax expenditure reform

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) and International Budget Partnership (IBP) have called for holistic…

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) and International Budget Partnership (IBP) have called for holistic reform of tax expenditure governance in Nigeria.

They made the call on Monday in Abuja at a workshop on ‘Reforming Tax Expenditure Governance in Nigeria: Legislative Pathways’ organised by the three organisations and other partners, to improve understanding and capacity of members of relevant National and State assemblies’ legislative committees on tax expenditure governance in Nigeria and its implications for revenue mobilisation, debt management and citizens’ welfare and their oversight roles in this regard.

Executive Director CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said taxation remains the most viable and reliable fiscal policy tool for revenue mobilisation towards sustainably financing development.

Director General, NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman Sulaiman, represented by Chairman, Academic Advisory Committee, NILDS, Prof. Nuhu Yaqub, said the collaboration demonstrates the commitment of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to enhance partnerships between civil society organizations and organs of the National Assembly towards enhancing legislative and democratic governance.

