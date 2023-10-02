CIPM mourns woman killed by ‘one chance’ robbers in Abuja

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) has described the killing of Greatness Olorunfemi following her encounter with “one chance” robbers in Abuja as…

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) has described the killing of Greatness Olorunfemi following her encounter with “one chance” robbers in Abuja as a great loss to the human resources community in Nigeria.

Olorunfemi was reportedly stabbed and thrown out of a moving vehicle on the Maitama-Kubwa expressway in Abuja.

In a statement yesterday, the CIPM, Abuja branch, said Greatness was confirmed dead at the Maitama District Hospital where she was rushed to by Good Samaritans.

The association said the 33-year-old woman was its assistant secretary and public relations officer before her death.

It said she invested a lot of energy, commitment and passion to the service of CIPM in Lagos before she transferred her membership to the Abuja branch when she relocated to Abuja.

The statement reads in part: “She equally served the Abuja branch with the same energy, passion and zeal, making her an important figure in the institute during her lifetime.

“She established a lot of presence and conspicuous level of activity at our meetings, events and platforms, championed many ideas, innovations and activities which included regular birthday updates, robust human resource discourses and rich engagements on our platforms, and also managed our engagements on social media and other platforms with an obvious smile and joyfulness that could not go unnoticed all around our gatherings.

“Greatness was indeed an epitome of greatness and had a bright future and contributions to the world at large until her demise. An important part of humanity was cut short, and the effect is obviously being felt in the hearts and souls of all who came across her.

“We commensurate with her family, relatives and friends as we join them in mourning this sad loss to society and the human resource community. Please remember her and her immediate family in your prayers to find strength and consolation in a time such as this.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...