Chukkol to take over from Bawa as acting EFCC chair

Following the suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Director of Operations at the agency, Abdulkarim Chukkol, is expected to take over in acting capacity.

Daily Trust had reported that President Bola Tinubu ordered the embattled anti-graft czar to stepped aside pending the conclusion of an investigation against him over what was described as “weighty allegations”.

A statement signed by the Director, Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, had directed Bawa to hand over to the Director of Operations at the commission.

Checks, however, showed that Abdulkarim Chukkol, a Principal Detective/investigator at the Commission would be at the helms of affairs pending when another substantive head of the anti-graft agency would be appointed.

Chukkol holds Bachelor of Science Degree from University of Maiduguri in 2000 and subsequently pursued his Post-Graduate Diploma in Criminal Justice Education from University of Virginia, United States of America in 2011.

The detective, who joined the EFCC in 2003 and rose through the ranks to become Principal Detective and Director of Operations, also had Diploma in Cybersecurity and Spectrum Monitoring.

He was at a point at the FBI National Academy, Quantico. Chukkol formerly headed the Port Harcourt’s zonal office of the commission before he was transferred back to the headquarters in Abuja.

He subsequently took over from Mohammed Abba as the Director of Operations, who had since returned to the Nigeria Police Force after he acted as Acting Chairman of the commission immediately Magu was suspended.

