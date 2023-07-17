Chinese President stresses high-quality development of cybersecurity

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has stressed the need to thoroughly implement the important guidelines of the Communist Party of China...

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has stressed the need to thoroughly implement the important guidelines of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on boosting China’s strength in cyberspace, and to vigorously advance the high-quality development of the work on cybersecurity and informatization.

Xi, who also the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stated this this recently.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has achieved significant progress in the cybersecurity and informatization work, with the Party’s leadership of the work strengthened across the board, Xi said.

He said that China has put in place a system for integrated cyberspace management, and its system and capacity for cybersecurity have been constantly improving.

The country has accelerated its efforts to boost self-reliance and strength in science and technology while strengthening law-based governance of cyberspace, Xi said, adding that new strides have been made in boosting China’s strength in cyberspace.

He said the important role of the cybersecurity and informatization work is increasingly prominent in the new era.

However, Xi stressed adherence to several principles, including the Party exercising leadership over cyberspace affairs, developing cyberspace affairs for the people, and taking a path of internet governance with Chinese characteristics.

He also underscored the need to coordinate development and security, strengthen the capability to ensure cybersecurity of the country, and promote building a community of a shared future in cyberspace.

Vigorous efforts should be made to advance the high-quality development of the cybersecurity and informatization undertakings, and make new achievements in boosting China’s strength in cyberspace, thus making new contributions to building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts, Xi said in the instruction.

A national meeting on work concerning cybersecurity and informatization was held from Friday to Saturday in Beijing.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and made a speech.

Xi’s instruction was conveyed by Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier, who also attended the meeting.

Xi’s instruction has charted the course for advancing the cybersecurity and informatization work in the new era, and must be implemented, Cai said.

Cai called for solid efforts to implement the strategic arrangements made at the 20th CPC National Congress regarding the cybersecurity and informatization work.

In his summary speech, Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, called for promoting high-quality development of the cybersecurity and informatization work to provide strong support for building China into a great country and achieving national rejuvenation. (Xinuha)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...