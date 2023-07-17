Adeboye reacts to claims of getting powers from demons

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has responded to claims that his power originates from demonic forces within…

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has responded to claims that his power originates from demonic forces within the Redemption Camp, which is the headquarters of the church.

During his sermon on Sunday, July 16th, he acknowledged hearing allegations about the origin of his power being demonic while pointing out that the statement was from a certain unnamed man.

In response, Pastor Adeboye stated that rather than directly responding to the individual making the claim, he chose to pray for them. In a video making the rounds on the Nigerian internet space, the cleric said, “Of recent I heard that somebody was talking, saying that Pastor Adeboye is getting the power he uses from some demons at Redemption Camp.

“Some people said, ‘aren’t you going to answer this one?’ But I said we should be praying because this man is committing the unpardonable sin when somebody begins to give the glory of the Holy Spirit to demons. That is what they said about Jesus. They said that he was casting out demons using the powers of demons. Then Jesus Christ said that the fellow is not only doomed in this world but the world to come.

Pastor Adeboye: Why I want my wife and I to die same day

VIDEO: Adeboye, wife sing for Oby Ezekwesili as she turns 60

Adeboye further stated during his sermon, “So when you hear somebody say that kind of thing, you should just pray for mercy for such a fellow. Even Jesus Christ had his red line. He said that if you sin against God the Father; you will be forgiven. If you sin against God the Son; you will be forgiven; but if you blaspheme against the Holy Spirit, then you are finished. As rich in mercy as God is, if you cross that red line, you are done for.”

Born Adejare Adeboye, he joined the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 1973 and served as an interpreter before he was ordained a pastor in the church by Pa. Josiah Akindayomi in 1975. He became General Overseer of the church in 1981. For three years, he filled the role part-time at Unilorin before giving up his university position to preach full-time.

The church which was not well known before Adeboye became the General Overseer, has branches in about 198 nations as of (March 2017), including more than 14,000,000 worshipers in Nigeria. Adeboye has stated that he aims to put a church within five minutes walking distance in developing cities and five minutes’ driving distance in developed cities.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...