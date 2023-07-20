Chief Esogban of Benin dies at 93

The Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri has passed on at the age of 93....

Chief Esogban died on Thursday at a private hospital in Benin after a brief illness.

The Esogban who is next after the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin is often referred to as the Odiownere of Benin Kingdom.

Esogban’s last major outing was the March 18th governorship and State House of Assembly elections where he voted.

A family source who confirmed his death said he died at 12:20 pm on Wednesday.

“Chief has not been too strong and we took him to the hospital a few days ago and he died this afternoon,” he said.

He said the family will follow the protocols for the formal announcement to be made.

Chief Edebiri who was a journalist with Daily Times and a writer unveiled two books in 2022 titled “Tripod of Life: Essence of Benin Tradition and Culture” and “The Life and Times of Iyase N’Ohenmwen”.

