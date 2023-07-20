Fashola buries mother-in-law in Lagos

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) on Thursday buried his mother-in-law, Madam Edith Dibofu with several dignitaries in attendance. Lagos Deputy…

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) on Thursday buried his mother-in-law, Madam Edith Dibofu with several dignitaries in attendance.

Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and his wife; the First Lady of the State, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu were among the dignitaries at the Church service. The funeral rites for Dibofu who passed on, June 24, at the age of 87 was held at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos.

Delivering his homily, Rev. Father Martin Artisebamo described Dibofu as “a woman of deep faith who believed, loved and served Jesus wholeheartedly’’. Artisebamo said the late matriarch, whom they called “mother’’ made her children to adopt and care for all those who crossed her path.

He said the deceased was among the pioneers who birthed the Catholic Charismatic in the parish and she loved people beyond measure. He narrated stories of how she fought for justice, defended the weak and rendered services to the needy in the church.

“She spoke for the voiceless, she spoke for the truth,” the clergy said.

He said the life of Mama was worthy of emulation and prayed to God to grant her eternal rest.

Arch Bishop of Lagos, Adewale Martins, extended condolences of the church to the immediate and extended family members of the deceased. Martins prayed that the legacies the late matriarch left behind would continue to find expression in the lives of her relatives and the Church.

Adekunle Adeojo, eldest son of the deceased who spoke on behalf of the family thanked and prayed God’s blessings for all those in attendance.

Adeojo specifically appreciated clergymen from Lagos and those who travelled from Kwara and other states to grace the event.

The internment of Dibofu was handled privately by her family.

The further reports that a reception for the guests was held at Harbour Point event centre at Victoria Island. (NAN)

