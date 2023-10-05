Chicago saga: Tinubu should just resign, says ex-Minister

Chief Osita Chidoka, former Minister of Aviation, has reacted to the oral deposition of Caleb Westberg, Registrar of Chicago State University (CSU), who said the…

Chief Osita Chidoka, former Minister of Aviation, has reacted to the oral deposition of Caleb Westberg, Registrar of Chicago State University (CSU), who said the school is not in possession of the certificate that President Bola Tinubu presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prior to the 2023 general election.

Westberg said this while giving an oral deposition on the release of Tinubu’s academic records to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

A deposition is the process of taking a sworn, out-of-court oral testimony of a witness. This testimony may be reduced to a written transcript for use in court or for discovery purposes.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, had requested the documents to back his allegation of forgery of CSU certificate against Tinubu.

The allegation of forgery was one of those dismissed by the presidential election court in the suit Atiku filed to challenge the election of Tinubu. Despite the court’s ruling, Atiku continued his case at the US court, hoping to get official documents to back his claim and possibly include them in his appeal at the Supreme Court.

He had argued that there were discrepancies in the certificate Tinubu submitted to the INEC which should have rendered him ineligible to contest the election.

Speaking on Arise TV, Chijoka said it was a national embarrassment that should not be swept under the carpet.

While calling on the president to immediately resign to save the country from further embarrassment, he urged the Supreme Court to put aside needless legalism and technicality in handling petitions pending before it regarding Tinubu’s presidency.

“We are going to submit it to the Supreme Court, whether they will accept it is a question for them. I think this is beyond legalism, I don’t think Nigeria as a country should be discussing whether the Supreme Court would accept it, we are internationally embarrassed, we are going to be the centre of international conversation.

“The Supreme Court would be doing itself and the country a great disservice if it does not take judicial notice of what the CSU disposition has done,” he said.

Daily Trust had reported how Chidoka described the US Court order directing CSU to release the academic records of Tinubu to Atiku, as a national disgrace.

He said it was worrisome that authorities such as Department of States Services, National Intelligence Agency, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Embassy of Nigeria with its staff in Washington DC could not unravel the circumstances surrounding the academic history of the President, leaving the task for the Atiku.

He said this in a statement, on Sunday, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent.

“That all the aforementioned institutions allowed a man to be sworn in without definitive statements about his qualifications is a national tragedy. For 23 years the issue of President Tinubu has been a recurring decimal in our national equation. Under his reign, a current youth corps member is serving as Minister, and people under investigation by EFCC and made public are sitting in the Federal Executive Council. And they all passed through security screening.”

Chidoka had said the leadership and relevant institutions of Nigeria should bow their heads in shame, if eventually it is discovered the occupier of the nation’s number one office forged his certificates.

