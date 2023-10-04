BREAKING: Atiku ready to speak as pressure mounts on Tinubu over Chicago saga

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has fixed a World Press Conference for Thursday. Dele Momodu, one of the campaign spokespersons of Atiku, the presidential candidate of…

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has fixed a World Press Conference for Thursday.

Dele Momodu, one of the campaign spokespersons of Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, announced this on Wednesday night.

The agenda is not yet clear but it might not be unconnected with the newly released certificates of President Bola Tinubu by Chicago State University (CSU).

Atiku had requested the documents to back his allegation of forgery of CSU certificate against Tinubu.

The allegation of forgery was one of those dismissed by the presidential election court in the suit Atiku filed to challenge the election of Tinubu.

Despite the court’s ruling, Atiku continued his case at the US court, hoping to get official documents to back his claim and possibly include them in his appeal at the Supreme Court.

Through his lawyers, Atiku sought these key things – an example of a CSU diploma issued in 1979; Tinubu’s diploma issued in 1979; example of a CSU diploma that “contains the same font, seal, signatures and wording” as Tinubu’s diploma issued in June 1979 and CSU documents certified and produced by Jamar Orr, an associate general counsel at CSU at the time.

Although the certificate issue has dominated the headlines in the last 48 hours, Atiku has been silent about it.

Meanwhile, some organisations and individuals, especially critics have called for the resignation of the president over the saga.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) called on the Supreme Court to disqualify Tinubu or compel him to resign over alleged identity theft and certificate forgery.

National coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the apex court has a duty to uphold justice and protect integrity of the electoral process and democratic values of Nigeria.

