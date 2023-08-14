✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    Chelsea unveil Caicedo with Nigerian song

    Chelsea have completed the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

    The 21-year-old moved for a £100m fee that could rise to a British club record of £115, according to BBC.

    Liverpool had agreed a £111m deal for the 21-year-old on Friday.

    But the player’s preference was Chelsea as they finally succeeded with a bid after having a succession of proposals rejected by Brighton this summer.

    In his unveiling video, Caicedo was seen hugging his mum who sat in a car, reminiscent of a picture of him as a young boy wearing a Chelsea shirt.

    In the background of the video was a viral song by Nigerian artistes Pheelz and BNXN, Finesse .

    The song connotes going all out for what you want regardless of what it costs.

    Caicedo, who joined Brighton for £4m in February 2021, has agreed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge and the Blues have an option of a further year.

    The additional £15m in payments is based mostly on appearances and Brighton expect to receive the entire £115m within a short period of time.

    “Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months,” said Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley in a statement.

    Brighton director of football, David Weir, believes Chelsea are signing “one of the top midfielders in the world”.

    Caicedo said: “I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me. I just knew I wanted to sign for this club, Chelsea. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait.”

