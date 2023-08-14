Chelsea unveil Caicedo with Nigerian song

Chelsea have completed the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton. The 21-year-old moved for a £100m fee that could rise to a British…

Chelsea have completed the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

The 21-year-old moved for a £100m fee that could rise to a British club record of £115, according to BBC.

Liverpool had agreed a £111m deal for the 21-year-old on Friday.

But the player’s preference was Chelsea as they finally succeeded with a bid after having a succession of proposals rejected by Brighton this summer.

In his unveiling video, Caicedo was seen hugging his mum who sat in a car, reminiscent of a picture of him as a young boy wearing a Chelsea shirt.

In the background of the video was a viral song by Nigerian artistes Pheelz and BNXN, Finesse .

The song connotes going all out for what you want regardless of what it costs.

Caicedo, who joined Brighton for £4m in February 2021, has agreed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge and the Blues have an option of a further year.

The additional £15m in payments is based mostly on appearances and Brighton expect to receive the entire £115m within a short period of time.

“Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months,” said Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley in a statement.

Brighton director of football, David Weir, believes Chelsea are signing “one of the top midfielders in the world”.

Caicedo said: “I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me. I just knew I wanted to sign for this club, Chelsea. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait.”

