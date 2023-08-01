Chelsea sign teenage midfielder Ugochukwu from Rennes

Chelsea have signed teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes on a seven-year contract with an option of another year, the Premier…

Chelsea have signed teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes on a seven-year contract with an option of another year, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that Chelsea had paid Rennes about 27.5 million euros ($30.15 million) for the 19-year-old.

Ugochukwu, a France under-19 international, was a regular at Rennes last season, helping the club finish fourth in the French top flight and making the Europa League knockout stage.

“We’re delighted Lesley is joining Chelsea. He is an impressive young player who has already made his mark in Ligue 1,” Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley told the club website.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...