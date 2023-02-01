✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Chelsea sign £106.8m Enzo Fernandez from Benfica

Chelsea on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Argentina’s World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a record British transfer fee of 121 million euros…

Chelsea on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Argentina’s World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a record British transfer fee of 121 million euros (£106.8 million).

The 22-year-old, whose arrival at Stamford Bridge was announced in the early hours of Wednesday by the Portuguese club, has agreed an eight-and-a-half-year deal.

Chelsea announced on their official website: “Enzo Fernandez is a Blue! The Argentinian midfielder has completed his transfer from Benfica to Chelsea.”

The deal breaks the previous Premier League record, set by Manchester City when they signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million in August 2021, and takes Chelsea’s spending since the end of last season to more than half a billion pounds.

