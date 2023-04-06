Chelsea set to appoint Lampard as caretaker manager

Chelsea are in advanced talks with club legend Frank Lampard to return as caretaker manager until the end of the season. If talks go well,…

Chelsea are in advanced talks with club legend Frank Lampard to return as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

If talks go well, Lampard is set to be in charge for Chelsea’s next game at Wolves on Saturday.

Lampard was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to watch their goalless draw against Liverpool just 48 hours after Graham Potter was sacked.

Lampard, Chelsea’s record goalscorer, was dismissed as head coach at Stamford Bridge in January 2021. He took over at Everton but lost his job in January after less than a year in the role.