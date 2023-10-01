Charly Boy: How Tinubu exposed Kumuyi, Adeboye

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, has berated clergymen – Enoch Adeboye and William Kumuyi – for drumming support for President…

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, has berated clergymen – Enoch Adeboye and William Kumuyi – for drumming support for President Bola Tinubu.

Kumuyi and Adeboye are leading Pentecostal pastors in Nigeria, but their fame spreads across the globe.

Charly Boy made this known in a post via X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

Daily Trust reports that Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), ahead of Tinubu’s inauguration as president in May, had said there “shall be a new Nigeria ”.

Adeboye made this declaration in a new song he composed.

Adeboye: Naira Will Be Stronger Than Dollar

Reactions as Pastor Kumuyi rocks Babbarriga

Singing along with his congregation, the cleric expressed optimism about a new Nigeria.

A part of the lyrics went thus: “There shall be a new Nigeria! This decree we all must make.

“We’ll see the nation of our dream, as we commit to prayers.”

Similarly, Kumuyi, the General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, urged Nigerians to expect positive outcomes from Tinubu’s administration.

The cleric while addressing newsmen ahead urged Nigerians to forget the past and accept the new leaders.

In a video which made the rounds on the Nigerian internet space via AIT, the cleric noted that Nigerians should not be swift to criticize the recent government.

“This is a new day and I believe; we all believe that we are going to see new things in our country through our president and members of the cabinet. Good things will happen,” he said

In his post, Charly Boy, a staunch supporter of the Labour Party (LP), said Tinubu had exposed the duo.

“Soyinka, Adeboye, Kumiyi and others in mind as those who would have gone to their graves as men of honour. But Tinubu has exposed them, now we know them as men bereft of integrity and honour,” he wrote.

