Centre wants ‘state of emergency’ on climate actions

The International Centre for Energy, Environment and Development (ICEED) has called on the Borno State Government to declare a ‘state of emergency’ on climate actions across the state.

Technical Manager of the centre, Okechukwu Ugwu, who made the appeal at the European Union supported stakeholders’ workshop on climate change yesterday, said the state is at the centre of the climate crisis.

“The climate crisis in Lake Chad, which used to be the major source of livelihood for millions of people, is shrinking by the day, the water no longer recharges as before and the Sahara Desert is fast encroaching,” he said.

He added that with the impact of arm conflict, the desert encroachment and access to firewood was declining due to absence of trees that exposed vegetation cover, leading to erosion and flooding among others.

“By this, we are calling for the declaration of a state of emergency on climate actions in Borno State,” he said.

