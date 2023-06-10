Centre wants implementation of subsidy removal plan transparent

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has warned the proposed joint committee to be set up by the government and the organised labour to negotiate…

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has warned the proposed joint committee to be set up by the government and the organised labour to negotiate the removal of subsidies on petrol to develop a transparent implementation plan, which will address the concerns of Nigerians.

Daily Trust had reported that the Organised Labour led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Monday suspended their planned industrial action as negotiations between the duo continue on the effects of subsidy removal.

Reacting to the development, the Executive Director of CTA, Faith Nwadishi, in a statement asked the government and the organised labour to ensure that the interests of Nigerians are prioritised.

The CTA boss also proposed some approaches that she said will contribute to addressing the immediate challenges posed by fuel price hike caused by the recent announcement of removal of subsidy on petrol by the Federal Government.

“This plan should outline clear timelines, responsibilities, and performance indicators to ensure accountability and progress monitoring. Transparency and appropriate broad-based stakeholder consultations in the execution of the planned measures are crucial to maintaining public trust and ensuring the effective delivery of benefits to Nigerians,” Nwadishi said.

She said the resolutions reached between government and the labour demonstrate positive steps towards addressing subsidy-related issues, saying “it is of the opinion that these resolutions are very long termed and so emphasizes the importance of further actions to better serve the immediate interests of Nigerians.”

Nwadishi said immediate reduction in PMS Price to cushion citizens’ pains as June 30 approaches is one of such short-term measures to consider.

