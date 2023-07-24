Centre harps on sensitization of rural areas climate change

The Executive Director, Centre for 21 Century Issues, Titilope Ngozi Akosa, has stressed the need to sensitise people in the rural communities...

The Executive Director, Centre for 21 Century Issues, Titilope Ngozi Akosa, has stressed the need to sensitise people in the rural communities on Net-zero project to help protect their communities and the nation from dangers of climate change.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend in Abuja, during a one-day sensitisation programme, she explained that Net-zero means activity and actions taken to reduce carbon emission which causes climate change in the community.

She said there was the need to enlighten the rural dwellers in the language they understand on Net-zero to let them know what to do to reduce carbon emissions to the barest minimum.

She said the sensitization event would equip them with the strategies to prevent climate change such as tree planting, use of energy-saving bulbs, and converting waste to useful products among others.

On her part, the Principal Scientist, National Council of Climate Change (NCCC), Mrs Adesola Olatunde Effiwat, said the sensitization programme was part of government’s initiative to raise awareness.

