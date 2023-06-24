Celebrities react to Maria Chike’s pregnancy

Celebrities have continued to react to the pregnancy announcement by Maria Chike, a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season six housemate. Chike, on her instagram…

Chike, on her instagram account, @mariachikebenjamin, on Friday, announced that she is pregnant.

The reality TV star shared an Instagram reel of herself revealing her baby bump.

She captioned it, “This chapter is called blessed. With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness we can’t wait to meet you.”

Her pregnancy announcement has been met with a wave of congratulations from her colleagues, many of whom have taken to their social media accounts to express their excitement for the reality TV star.

An actress, Bimbo Ademoye, said “ Finalllyyyy, I can talk . Can’t wait to meet our baby, Love you friend.’’

Sharing similar view, Eniooluwa Adeoluwa, a brand infulencer, said, “What! I feel like I skipped 5 Chapters! Congratulations Booo May God bless you and yours.’’

An ex-BBNaija housemate, @ceecee_official, said, “ Congratulations dear 😳🥰🥰.”

Pere Egbi, also a former BBNaija housemate, said, Congratulations. More blessings.”

Nigerian musician, Peterpsquare, wrote, 🔥🙌❤️ blessed my dear🙏.”

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, said, “congratulations darling 😍😍’”

Another Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro, also wrote, “Congratulations darling! God’s blessings!!! Glad to be finally to be able to celebrate out loud!!! May God guide and bless you and all yours!!! Xoxoxo💜💜 💜🙏.”

