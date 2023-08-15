CDQ survives ghastly motor accident

Popular indigenous rap artiste, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf fondly known as CDQ is giving praises to God as he recently survived a ghastly car accident. In…

Popular indigenous rap artiste, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf fondly known as CDQ is giving praises to God as he recently survived a ghastly car accident.

In videos and photos shared by the rapper, the car a Mustang is a total wreck. Taking to his Snapchat account, the entertainer stated that with the accident he would have to buy a new car.

Sharing a video of the wreckage of his car, the artiste captioned the visual, “Someone hit me and I had an accident tonight lol. I think my Mustang is a write-off… I need to buy another car now… I hope I don’t have internal bleeding.”

In other videos posted by the rap artistes, CDQ was filmed in a hospital in Ikoyi undergoing some tests.

BREAKING: There’ll be no increase in petrol price, Tinubu assures Nigerians

Coup: Nigeria Can Deradicalise Niger Within 24 Hours – Security expert

The rap artiste born on May 6, 1985, is a native of Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria; but was born in Orile, a suburb of Lagos. Upon moving back to Lagos State from Ilorin where he had completed his secondary school education, he proceeded to further his education at Lagos State University where he graduated with a B.Sc in Economics.

CDQ started music professionally in 2008 when he was a backup singer for Da Grin before he started rapping in the English language with M.I Abaga.

In 2013, he signed a recording contract with Masterkraft’s General Records after winning a rap battle at the weekly Industry Nite in December 2012.

In 2014, he released his breakthrough single titled “Indomie” which featured vocals from Olamide while the remix of the song featured Davido.

The Masterkraft-produced song brought CDQ’s career to the limelight and further earned him two nomination spots at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and a nomination in the Best Street-Hop Artist category at The Headies 2015.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...