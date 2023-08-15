Coup: Nigeria Can Deradicalise Niger Within 24 Hours – Security expert

An expert in security management, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, says Nigeria is capable of taking out Niger coupists within 24 hours. In a statement issued in…

An expert in security management, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, says Nigeria is capable of taking out Niger coupists within 24 hours.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Agbomhere who is a certified expert on security management and strategic operations from the International Institute of Professional Security, expressed shock and disappointment over the reaction of some Nigerians to the planned restoration of civil rule in Niger Republic.

He said through the instrumentality of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) currently under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria has the capacity to deradicalize Niger Republic within 24 hours and restore President Mohamed Bazoum back in office.

Agbomhere said the fears expressed by some Nigerians on the perceived lack of preparedness of the armed forces to deal a decisive blow on the military junta in the shortest possible time.

He said the pervasive sentiment is not a true reflection of the state of the armed forces of Nigeria.

However, Agbomhere, member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators and an advocate of Rule of Law, said dialogue remained the best approach to resolving the political logjam in Niger but as a last resort, insisted that Nigeria should not shy away from its responsibility of maintaining democratic rule in the West African sub region through military action, a role it had played over the years in Liberia, Sao Tome, Sierra Leone and Cote D’Ivoire and will continue to play in defence of democracy and stability in the region.

