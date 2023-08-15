✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    Coup: Nigeria Can Deradicalise Niger Within 24 Hours – Security expert

    An expert in security management, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, says Nigeria is capable of taking out Niger coupists within 24 hours. In a statement issued in…

    NIAMEY, NIGER – AUGUST 06: General Abdourahmane Tchiani (C), Commander of the Presidential Guard Regiment, who led the junta called the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland (CNSP) after the coup and headed the transitional government, speaks at the demonstration of coup supporters at a stadium in the capital city of Niger, Niamey on August 6, 2023. The 7-day deadline given by Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the military junta on July 30 for the release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazum will expire before midnight. (Photo by Balima Boureima/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    An expert in security management, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, says Nigeria is capable of taking out Niger coupists within 24 hours.

    In a statement issued in Abuja, Agbomhere who is a certified expert on security management and strategic operations from the International Institute of Professional Security, expressed shock and disappointment over the reaction of some Nigerians to the planned restoration of civil rule in Niger Republic.

    He said through the instrumentality of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) currently under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria has the capacity to deradicalize Niger Republic within 24 hours and restore President Mohamed Bazoum back in office.

    Agbomhere said the fears expressed by some Nigerians on the perceived lack of preparedness of the armed forces to deal a decisive blow on the military junta in the shortest possible time.

    He said the pervasive sentiment is not a true reflection of the state of the armed forces of Nigeria.

    However, Agbomhere, member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators and an advocate of Rule of Law, said dialogue remained the best approach to resolving the political logjam in Niger but as a last resort, insisted that Nigeria should not shy away from its responsibility of maintaining democratic rule in the West African sub region through military action, a role it had played over the years in Liberia, Sao Tome, Sierra Leone and Cote D’Ivoire and will continue to play in defence of democracy and stability in the region.

