CBN debunks fake recruitment portal

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed a portal allegedly inviting Nigerians to apply for employment in the bank.

The CBN dismissed the portal in a statement yesterday signed by its acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Dr. Isa Abdulmumin.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a fake recruitment portal inviting “eligible” members of the public to submit applications in an exercise that will commence soon.

“The fraudulent website lists requirements for eligibility to include, among other qualifications, the possession of a Bank Verification Number (BVN). The portal goes on to state that those with physical disabilities are not eligible to apply.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN is currently not carrying out any general recruitment exercise and will never request for the BVN of intending applicants nor discriminate against persons with physical disabilities,”