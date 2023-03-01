Caution on Peaceful Co-Existence

Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) Nigeria hereby cautions our political elites across the country against making unguided statements capable of disrupting the ongoing electoral process being handled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As we are all aware INEC is the only Federal Government Agency constitutionally vested with the responsibility of conducting elections in the country. Accordingly, INEC has been discharging this onerous responsibility to the best of its ability, with due consideration to transparency, fairness and the rule of law. As we are all aware, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has laid down procedures for seeking redress on any breach of electoral process. Thus anyone who feels his/her rights has been breached unjustly should resort to the due process of the law as provided for in the Electoral Act and procedures therein.

It is highly important for all of us to have it in mind that democracy can only be practised under a peaceful atmosphere. Violent conflict is not only a threat to democracy but is also capable of fragmenting our country as a

Nation. I am therefore seizing this opportunity on behalf of JIBWIS NIGERIA to call on all Nigerians especially Muslims to distance themselves from violent conflicts by avoiding unguided statements that is

capable of truncating our nascent democracy. We therefore all owe it a duty and responsibility to ensure our continues co-existence as one indivisible political entity that will continue to strive in peace and

tranquility.

In the light of the contents of the preceding paragraphs, I hereby admonish the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to defy all provocative statements and continue with its National constitutional responsibility as provided for by its laws and regulations towards concluding the ongoing electoral process peacefully.

With due consideration to the foregoing, I hereby enjoin all Nigerians especially Muslims to remain calm irrespective of the level of insinuatio towards the disruption of the prevailing peace in our beloved country Nigeria.

I also call on all of us to devout in prayers that Almighty Allah (SWT) grant us lasting peace so that we can continue to co-exist peacefully as one Nation.

SIGNED:

Sheikh, Imam (Dr) Abdullahi Bala Lau, FDMSS

(National Chairman, JIBWIS NIGERIA)

28TH FEBRUARY 2023