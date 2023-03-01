Don’t destabilise Nigeria, W/African elders urge political actors

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) has commended Nigerians for their resilience and patriotism during last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections and urged politicians…

The forum in a statement on Tuesday by its Head of Mission to Nigeria 2023 and former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama; and the Convener and former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, urged candidates, political parties and their supporters to maintain peace.

It urged them to rather use all available legitimate means to sort out their concerns and grievances.

“We hope to sustain this Mission until the electoral processes are successfully concluded.

“We, therefore, urge everyone to be circumspect in their actions and responsibilities, during this moment in order not to jeopardize the collective stability and peace of the nation,” the statement said.