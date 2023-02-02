Cash swap: CBN accredits 641 agents in Kwara

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has accredited 641 super-agents to handle its cash swap policy in Kwara State. The CBN Director of Consumer Protection,…

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has accredited 641 super-agents to handle its cash swap policy in Kwara State.

The CBN Director of Consumer Protection, Mrs Rashidat Mangunu, revealed this on Thursday in Ilorin, the state capital during a monitoring exercise of some POS super-agents.

According to her, “641 super agents in Kwara State were part of those accredited across the country who will receive 500,000 weekly to ease the process of 10,000 cash swap on a daily basis for people living in rural areas.”

She therefore advised Kwarans and Nigerians to exchange their old Naira notes at Point of Sale (PoS) machines and open savings accounts to facilitate the process.

She called on the people of Kwara State, especially those at the rural areas, to make judicious use of the super-agents to change their old notes and also open accounts to ease their transactions.

“People can easily open a bank account through the POS super-agents, with just a national identity card and save their old money in their accounts, without stress.”

At Isale Bani, Alore Area of Ilorin, many residents complained of the inability to exchange their notes due to the unavailability of the new notes.

Many of the PoS agents were charging N100 to withdraw one N1,000.

A super-agent in the area, Mr Saheed AbdulRazaq, explained that he had been exchanging notes with the residents since last week, but could not meet up with their demands.