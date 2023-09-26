Cardoso: CBN can’t be hijacked under my watch

The new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Yemi Cardoso, has assured Nigerians that the apex bank will not be hijacked under…

The new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Yemi Cardoso, has assured Nigerians that the apex bank will not be hijacked under his watch.

Speaking during his screening by the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday, he said he and his deputies would not allow politicians distract them while performing their obligations for the country.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio had asked Cardoso whether he would be controlled, influenced and hijacked by politicians.

Cardoso and four others nominated by President Bola Tinubu to occupy principal offices of the apex bank appeared before the Red Chamber on Tuesday.

Yemi Cardoso assumes duty as Acting CBN Governor

Senate confirms Cardoso as CBN governor

Responding to the question asked by Akpabio before his confirmation, Cardoso, said, “It is important that we, who are considered for this position today, understand that this is a position of trust.

“With that comes a huge responsibility to meet up with that trust. I know that a lot of time and effort has gone into choosing the people who are standing here for nomination today.

“As far as I am concerned, under my leadership, we will not be hijacked by anybody. The idea is to ensure that we do what is right, when it is right, and how it is right. We’ve seen what the effect of not doing right has been, and we do not intend for that to be repeated.”

The Senate confirmed Cardoso as the CBN governor on the floor of the country’s upper legislative arm.

Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello were also confirmed as the deputies of the CBN governor.

There are allegations that politicians had undue influence on Godwin Emefiele, Cardoso’s predecessor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...