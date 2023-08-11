Capstone partners Lagos school to raise awareness on domestic violence

The Child Rights & Advocacy group (Capstone) of the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) has partnered with KHAN Foundation School in Makoko, Lagos…

The Child Rights & Advocacy group (Capstone) of the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) has partnered with KHAN Foundation School in Makoko, Lagos to raise awareness of domestic violence and prevention strategies among 200 school-age children.

The initiative, known as ‘Project SHIELD’ has utilised various platforms, including social and traditional media to raise awareness on domestic violence.

“We are collaborating with the students and relevant staff of the school to raise awareness about domestic violence and educate them on prevention and mitigation strategies,” Bunmi Akinwonmi, the project’s team lead, said in a statement.

She said the Makoko school was selected based on the group’s understanding of the correlation between abuse and children from low-income families.

She said the pupils were engaged on definitions of terms related to domestic abuse, various types of abuse (physical, financial, sexual, and digital/cyber bullying), and strategies for prevention and mitigation.

The children also received one-on-one counselling with qualified therapists and customised notebooks containing emergency helpline numbers for domestic abuse situations, Akinwonmi added.

