Capital importation into manufacturing largely loans, bonds – LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), yesterday, noted that the capital imported into the manufacturing sector in the first half of the year…

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), yesterday, noted that the capital imported into the manufacturing sector in the first half of the year was largely in the form of loans and bonds, reflecting the challenges facing the manufacturing sector and the need to meet short-term obligations and slowing business activities.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported an 88.16% increase in capital inflow into the manufacturing sector in the first half of 2023 at $861.16 million compared to $457.67 million in the first half of 2022.

However, LCCI in a statement by its Director-General, Dr Chinyere Almona, noted that the significant increase reflects a low base of capital imported in the previous year and investors’ reaction to the two critical reforms, fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate harmonization, in the first month of the new administration

“The inflow in H1 2023 is expected to impact the manufacturing sector, particularly firms mitigating against current challenges, meeting short-term obligations, and falling consumer demand.

“Despite the harsh operating environment, the sector continues to demonstrate a degree of resilience and grew by 1.61% and 2.20% in Q1 and Q2 2023 respectively,” she noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...