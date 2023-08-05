Joshua-Whyte Fight Cancelled Over Anti-Doping Test

The rematch fight between Anthony Joshua and Dillan Whyte slated for August 12 has been suspended, following the latter’s anti-doping test which returned “adverse analytical…

The rematch fight between Anthony Joshua and Dillan Whyte slated for August 12 has been suspended, following the latter’s anti-doping test which returned “adverse analytical findings.”

This was revealed by the promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom on Saturday, as Voluntary Anti-Doping Association said it had informed the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control to commence an investigation.

According to Sky Sports, Matchroom said in a statement, “Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

“In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted. Further information on the event will follow.”

The bout was supposed to hold at London’s O2 Arena next Saturday as both boxers – Joshua, 33, and Whyte, 35, were set to enter the fight on the back of decision wins over Jermaine Franklin.

The cancelled fight would have been the third one between the duo, as former world champion Joshua has a running rivalry with Whyte, who defeated him in the amateur ranks, before Joshua went on to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

As professionals, they took on each other in a 2015 British heavyweight title match, with Joshua coming out victorious.

Meanwhile, reports said Joshua could still fight on the night if a new opponent is found in time.

