CAN, peace foundation, chiefs proffer solutions to Plateau killings

Following the resurgence of killings in some local government areas of Plateau State, the federal government has been asked to intensify efforts in curbing the crisis as it has cost lots of lives and property.

Those who made the call spoke at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Mangu and Riyom local government areas during the distribution of relief materials to the victims of the violence by a justice and peace advocate group, Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation (PMPF).

Speaking in Riyom, the Ward Head of Kwallak community, Dauda Dachung, who represented the paramount ruler, Dagwom Rwei, said the way to resolve the killings was to resort back to the traditional and previous ways of settling disputes between farmers and herders.

On his part, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of the local government and Chairman of Riyom IDP camp, Sunday Baren, said the government of Plateau State should intensify the effort it was already making in pursuing diplomacy and dialogue in order to restore peaceful coexistence and understanding among all parties.

He called on the security agencies to redouble their efforts in the protection of lives and property.

The leader of the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation (PMPF), Rev Gideon Para-Mallam, who spoke in Mangu during the donation, opined that the people should imbibe the spirit of forgiveness despite the losses suffered as a result of the ugly incident.

