House sports committee assures Nigerians of effective sports growth

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Honourable Ekene Abubakar Adams has promised to elevate Nigerian sports through effective policies and bills.…

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Honourable Ekene Abubakar Adams has promised to elevate Nigerian sports through effective policies and bills.

Hon. Ekene Adams, a member representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency in Kaduna State during an interview with Arise TV said the Committee is dedicated to addressing the challenges and ensuring progress in the sector.

“My committee and I have no excuse to fail on this assignment because, for the first time in Nigerian sports history, one of its own has become the Chairman of the House Committee of Sports.

“To achieve this, we want to gather sports stakeholders for interaction and combine forces to move the system forward. To avoid stagnancy, we need to go back to the drawing board and ensure key stakeholders take over relative affairs and restore credibility to private entities and investors”.

He said the assignment before the House Committee will commence with having a peace parley with the Nigeria Football Federation today while assuring that the Committee will make sure that the two bills that were not passed in the 9th Assembly would be passed.

“I believe there are many bills tabled by the lawmakers owing to the push by the 9th Assembly, notably, the Sports Commission and Sports University bills pending implementation from the 10th Assembly,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...