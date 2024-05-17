✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Cameroonian, 2 others nabbed over kidnapping in Delta

The operatives of the Delta State Police Command, in collaboration with the Force Intelligence Unit, Abuja, have arrested three suspected notorious kidnappers. The spokesman of…

    By Idris Umar Momoh, Warri

The operatives of the Delta State Police Command, in collaboration with the Force Intelligence Unit, Abuja, have arrested three suspected notorious kidnappers.

The spokesman of the command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday, said the suspects were allegedly responsible for several kidnapping incidents in Orerokpe, Sapele, Warri and environs.

He listed the suspects as Yakubu Ya’u (20), who resides in Kaduna but always came to Oha and Ughwagba communities in Okpe LGA of Delta State to kidnap residents; Musa Yakubu (25) from Kogi State and Abdulahi Mohammed (38) from Cameroon.

The command’s image maker explained that Ya’u, who kidnapped residents for ransom, was arrested on May 11, 2024, and that his arrest led to the arrest of the other two suspects on May 12, 2024.

He said items recovered from their hideout were two automatic pump action guns, one live cartridge and one knife, adding that effort was ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories