Cameroonian, 2 others nabbed over kidnapping in Delta

The operatives of the Delta State Police Command, in collaboration with the Force Intelligence Unit, Abuja, have arrested three suspected notorious kidnappers.

The spokesman of the command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday, said the suspects were allegedly responsible for several kidnapping incidents in Orerokpe, Sapele, Warri and environs.

He listed the suspects as Yakubu Ya’u (20), who resides in Kaduna but always came to Oha and Ughwagba communities in Okpe LGA of Delta State to kidnap residents; Musa Yakubu (25) from Kogi State and Abdulahi Mohammed (38) from Cameroon.

The command’s image maker explained that Ya’u, who kidnapped residents for ransom, was arrested on May 11, 2024, and that his arrest led to the arrest of the other two suspects on May 12, 2024.

He said items recovered from their hideout were two automatic pump action guns, one live cartridge and one knife, adding that effort was ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.