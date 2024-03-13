CAC tightens regulation on registered entities to boost service delivery

The Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Hussaini Magaji said the commission is currently tightening its regulation on registered entities to ensure that they…

The Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Hussaini Magaji said the commission is currently tightening its regulation on registered entities to ensure that they meet the expectations of the service they are rendering.

Magaji stated this yesterday in Abuja during a one-day familiarisation with customers and stakeholders.

He said “Since resumption in office, we have been confronted with compliance issues by registered entities. There is a big gap between the registration process and compliance with post-registration expectations.

“This is why we have put in place several interventions at various stages on this journey to have in place a reliable legal framework, which we collectively gave ourselves to regulate the activities of registered entities. This is because, without regulation, the purpose of having the framework is defeated. We still have to work together to ensure that issues related to the regulation of these entities are seamlessly implemented.”

Speaking further, he disclosed that the CAC is continuously engaging with software vendors to improve areas that require urgent attention to make the Companies Registration Portal (CRP) perform optimally as it will resolve problems associated with delays in service delivery.