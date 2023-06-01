C/River gov freezes bank accounts, orders TSA

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has frozen all government bank accounts and directed that all internally generated revenues of the state be channelled…

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has frozen all government bank accounts and directed that all internally generated revenues of the state be channelled into the Treasury Single Account.

He disclosed this Wednesday evening when he spoke to journalists in Calabar.

“I have asked all accounts of the state to be frozen immediately and that all transactions be stopped forthwith.

“I have been briefed by the accountant general and the head of service. I have informed them that we need to do a NEEDS assessment in terms of employment and other things.

Otu also said he had set up a transition review committee headed by the former Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission, Ntufam Fidelis Ugbo, with Prof. Eyo Etim Nyong as a member and Prof. Owan Enoh as secretary.

He also reminded all criminals in the state to accept the government amnesty programme within the window that it would be opened or leave the state.

The governor also ordered all petrol stations in the state to reopen immediately.

He warned against subjecting the citizens to undue suffering.

