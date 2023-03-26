Businessman with 36 parcels of cocaine arrested at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a businessman, Nwachukwu Molokwu, who frequents China, Dubai, Pakistan and Vietnam, at the Murtala Muhammed International…

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested for concealing 36 parcels of cocaine in different parts of his check-in bags, hand luggage and two pairs of slippers while heading to Southeast Asia.

He said that Molokwu was arrested at the screening point of the MMIA Terminal 2 while attempting to board his flight to Vietnam on Wednesday, March 22.

He also said that a total of thirty-six parcels of whitish powdery substance that tested positive to cocaine with a gross weight of 1.00 kilogramme were recovered from the handles of his bags and soles of two pairs of slippers in his luggage.

He added that the suspect claims he travels frequently to China, Dubai, Pakistan and Vietnam, from where he imports baby wears he distributes from his Onitsha, Anambra state, base.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport have thwarted an attempt by a suspect, Chimezie Nwafor, to export 2.10 kilograms of methamphetamine to Brazil.

Babafemi said that follow-up operations led to the arrest of three more suspects – Ifeanyi Onu; Simon Nwuzor and Omini ThankGod Peter – linked to the consignment at Oyingbo market, Yaba, Lagos.

“The meth consignment was molded into 25 bars of local black soup called Dudu Osun and packaged in a carton for export to Brazil,” he said.