Burna Boy wins Best international act at 2023 BET awards

Nigerian musician, Burnaboy, was announced as the winner of the Best International Act award at the 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Awards, BET.

The ‘African Giant’ singer won the most prestigious category of the BET Awards by topping contenders including Ayra Starr, Central Cee, and Stormzy, among others.

Although Burna Boy was not there when he was declared the winner, his announcement was received with overwhelming recognition.

‘Love, Damini’, his album from 2022, became a big hit all over the world. Additionally, Burna Boy will be named the champion of this category for the third time; in 2019 and 2021, he won in the same category.

