Burna Boy is cheap and fake, says Brymo

Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, the singer popularly known as Brymo, has described Grammy Awards star, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy as “cheap and fake”.

In an interview with TVC, Brymo accused Burna Boy of trying unfairly reap from the hard work of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

He said, “I saw a video where he said he was the Jesus of Afrobeat and he put Davido and Wizkid on some other mountain like that.

“I think he is sleazy, he is cheap, he is a thief, very unoriginal, very fake. Every song is a sample or a stolen slogan. Who does that?.

“Afrobeats is a music style. It’s not a genre. Fela’s afrobeat is a genre. And it’s disrespectful that a new generation of musicians came and just added ‘s’. And tried to create another sets of numbers ones: ‘Wizkid is the first. Davido Burna Boy…’ No, no, no. They all are thieves.

“Do you know how much struggles Baba [Fela] went through to create afrobeat? Anyways, I think it’s a whole big problem that we have.”

He also responded to question on the allegation that he demanded to have an affair with music diva, Simi, before they could do a collaboration.

Months back when the report of Brymo making such demand from Simi went viral, Adekunle Gold, also a musician, who is married to the female singer, warned Brymo to stay off his wife.

