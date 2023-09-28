BREAKING: Police ‘Arrest’ Sam Larry Over MohBad’s Death

Music Promoter, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, aka Sam Larry, is currently in Police custody in connection with the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as MohBad.…

Music Promoter, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, aka Sam Larry, is currently in Police custody in connection with the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as MohBad.

An ally of Azeez Fashola, Nigerian singer popularly known as Naira Marley, Sam Larry, has been trending since the news of the death of MohBad broke.

Although he and Naira Marley had stated innocence in the matter, many had called for their arrest over the multiple face-off with MohBad who parted ways with Marlian Records on a controversial note.

On Thursday night, SP Benjamin Hudeyin, spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, announced that Sam Larry was in custody.

“Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation,” Hundeyin said.

No sooner than the police image maker announced this than Sam Larry started trending on Twitter, topping the trends at number one.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...