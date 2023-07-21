Burna Boy, Ayra Starr make Obama’s summer playlist

Former President of the United States (US), Barack Obama, is back with his annual Summer Playlist. In a tweet on Thursday night, Obama revealed his…

Former President of the United States (US), Barack Obama, is back with his annual Summer Playlist.

In a tweet on Thursday night, Obama revealed his favorite songs for Summer.

The Summer playlist comprises 41 songs for the year 2023.

Retaining their spot in his 2022 Music playlist, Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr, made it to his summer list.

Houston declares July 7 as Davido Day

Don Jazzy: Why Davido, Wizkid didn’t join me at Mo’hits

Burna Boy made it to the list with his song “Sitting On Top Of The World” remix featuring 21 Sãvage, while Ayra Starr made it to the list with her 2023 hit song, “Stability”.

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer – a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed,” the former president tweeted alongside the list.

As always, Beyonce made it to the list, including Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Rosalia, and others.

In the past, Nigerian musicians Rema and Wizkid had made it to his playlist, but this year, the singers didn’t make it.

The predicted song “Unavailable” by Davido didn’t also make the list.

A number of fans, particularly Nigerians, were excited to see Obama’s list of favorite songs this year as they took to the comment section to react.

Below are some of their comments:

@EverythingBia: “Y’all claiming Ayra Starr is a khia. Hope this convinces you she’s a global star? 😁”

@Bolajuade: “No Fuji? Poor taste in music, Barack Hussein.”

@showkeyt: “Add BrymO’s to your playlist, Barrack. You’re gonna love it. @BarackObama”

@emeka67: Obama has the best taste in music of any President full stop.”

@jamiu_XL: “Lmao, Burna Boy ??? ….winning don turn that one birth right 😂⭐🚀🐐”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...