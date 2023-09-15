Buni launches cash support for 1000 flood victims

…3,510 others to receive N10k monthly stipend for two years Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has launched cash support of N100, 000 each…

…3,510 others to receive N10k monthly stipend for two years

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has launched cash support of N100, 000 each to 1000 victims of flooding across the state under the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme.

NG-CARES is a federal government intervention programme being implemented with the support and collaboration of state governments.

“The NG-CARES is indeed another effective instrument that would complement the efforts of the Yobe State government in the implementation of its post-insurgency recovery plan, especially in the areas of employment and income generation as well as self-reliance,” Gov. Buni said.

The governor revealed that his administration has made a cumulative contribution of over N1.8 billion towards the successful implementation of the various platforms of the NG-CARES programme.

He said the beneficiaries include farmers, small and medium entrepreneurs as well as provision of 44 micro projects to 21 communities under the FADAMA, Community and Social Development Agency and other related programmes.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...