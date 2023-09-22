Buni, defence minister pledge to maintain peace in Yobe

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday strategised on how the state would remain peaceful and…

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday strategised on how the state would remain peaceful and permanently be free of activities of insurgents that have already been pursued away.

Speaking when he visited the minister in his office in Abuja, the governor said he came to seek the cooperation of both ministers in order to strengthen the security of the state, adding that the security situation in the state has significantly improved.

According to him, all available opportunities would be exploited with a view to remaining more proactive in handling the security situation of the state, noting that the commitment of his administration to support security agencies working in the state is not in doubt.

“There is tremendous and stable security in Yobe State now. However, we will not relax and be taken by any surprise. We will keep closely in touch with all security agencies to strategise on areas of improvement to enhance peace and security in Yobe State.

“I am happy and satisfied with the assurance given by the honourable minister to improve security of lives and property across the state. I also call on the people to support the security agencies with timely and useful information on suspicious persons and movements in their domains,” Buni said.

In his reaction, the minister assured that the federal government would explore and exploit all opportunities to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

