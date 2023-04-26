BUK loses Registrar

The Registrar of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Malam Jamil Ahmad Salim, is dead. He died in the early hours of Wednesday in Kano after. He…

The Registrar of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Malam Jamil Ahmad Salim, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Wednesday in Kano after. He was 60 years old.

The university management confirmed the death in a statement, on Wednesday, by its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sagir Abbas.

The statement reads, “The University Management received with shock the news of the sudden death of the Registrar, Malam Jamilu Ahmad Salim, who passed away this morning, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after a brief illness. We pray that Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul-Firdaus. Amin.”

BUK inducts 80 medical doctors, dentists

Peter Enahoro earned public trust for fearless writings – Buhari

“It is with great sadness that Bayero University, Kano announces the passing of its Registrar, Malam Jamilu Ahmad Salim.

“Malam Salim, who was the Registrar of the University for the past four years, was described as a dedicated and hardworking member of staff who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the institution.

“The funeral prayer for the deceased has been scheduled to hold at 10:00 am today at the BUK Central Mosque, New Campus, Kano.

“Malam Salim’s death is a great loss not only to the Bayero University community but to the entire academic community in Nigeria. He will be greatly missed for his dedication, hard work, and commitment to the growth and development of the institution.”

Salim was first appointed acting Registrar on 15th March, 2021 and was confirmed in October same year.