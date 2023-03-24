Osun gov’ship: Court of Appeal affirms Adeleke’s election

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke as governor of Osun State. A three-member panel of justices presided…

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke as governor of Osun State.

A three-member panel of justices presided by Justice Mohammed Lawal Shuaibu on Friday held that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate snd former governor, Gboyega Oyetola failed to prove allegations of over-voting against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the unanimous verdict, the appellate court also awarded the sum of N500, 000 cost against the APC and its candidate.

The panel, however, dismissed Adeleke’s contention that the comments by the chairman of the governorship election petitons tribunal saying about “go low low, Buga won” did not amount to bias.

