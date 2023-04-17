Buhari preaches sacrifice at Bola Ajibola’s fidau prayers

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to emulate the commitment and sacrifice exemplified by the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the…

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to emulate the commitment and sacrifice exemplified by the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, late Bola Ajibola, who died last week at age of 89.

Speaking on Sunday at Ajibola’s eight-day fida’u prayers at the Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Buhari said the country would experience more socio-economic development if Nigerians could imbibe and live the values left behind by the former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

He said the deceased was not only a Pan-Africanist and a world class legal guru, but a philanthropist who used his wealth to cater for the less privileged in society. The president, represented by his chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, expressed his condolences with the family, Ogun State government and people of the state.

Buhari added that the late judge had an illustrious career as he towered above his colleagues as a Judge of the World Court, observing that the best way to honour the deceased was for Nigerians to be committed to the socio-economic development of the nation. In his remarks, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, while recalling his childhood days with the late Ajibola, said he had always been a workaholic who would strive to make good use of opportunities as well as be the best in all his endeavours.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, described late Ajibola as a man who lived an impactful life, a great icon and an industrious son of the state who sacrificed his time, energy and resources to the service of God and humanity.

In his sermon, the Mufaseer of Egbaland, Dr Taofeeq Amolegbe, who spoke on the topic, “Life after death,” said no man came to the world with anything, and would return to his or her Maker without anything, calling on the people to do good deeds all the time as no one knows when death would come.

Also giving his sermon entitled, “Sustenance of Islamic Projects,” the Grand Mufti of Ilorin, Sheikh Sulaiman Farooq, admonished people to distinguish God’s projects from man’s projects, saying men should ensure that they execute projects that could serve God and of great benefit to humanity.