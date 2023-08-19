Corps members urged to promote national unity

By Onyekachukwu Obi Members of the National Youths Service Coprs (NYSC) have been urged to use the scheme to promote national unity and shun social…

By Onyekachukwu Obi

Members of the National Youths Service Coprs (NYSC) have been urged to use the scheme to promote national unity and shun social vices capable of jeopardizing their aspirations in life.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Adesola Olusade, made the call during the swearing-in and signing of Oath of allegiance by members of the Batch B Stream 2 corps members at the Kubwa orientation camp, Abuja.

According to Adesola ” the NYSC scheme provides you with a lot of opportunities to be good ambassador in promoting unity in the country.”

He charged the Coprs members to use the opportunities provided by the scheme to contribute their quota to the development of the Nigeria unity and peace.

“It is important to remind us that the NYSC programme since establishment by the Federal Government has endangered social cohesion and unity in Nigeria,” he said.

On her part, NYSC FCT Coordinator, Mrs Shokpeka Winifred Ngozi, tasked the corps members to take the skill acquisitions programme provided by the scheme seriously.

“The skill acquisitions are designed to equip and prepare all of you to be better person in your future endeavors, she said.”

The Coordinator implored the corps members to avail themselves of camp activities, saying such will bring the best in them.

She further charged the corps members to conduct themselves in an orderly manner while in the camp.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...