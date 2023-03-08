Buhari greets Osinbajo at 66

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 66th birthday, March 8, 2023. The President, in a statement…

The President, in a statement issued Wednesday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the entire Osinbajo family and wished them many happy returns, as their son, husband and father turned another year, in good health and sound mind.

President Buhari hailed the sterling service the celebrant had provided to the country, as an academic, Attorney-General of Lagos State (1997-2007), and Vice President (2015 till date).

He commended the deft way Osinbajo, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), had combined scholarship with governance, and pastoral work, lauding such dedication to the younger generation whom the Number 2 man served as a torchbearer to.

The President wished the Vice President and his family joyful celebration, and greater grace ahead.