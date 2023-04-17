Buhari, govs, EFCC chair, others meet in Makkah

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with some of the governors and other officials who gave him an update on ongoing situations, including the conclusion of…

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with some of the governors and other officials who gave him an update on ongoing situations, including the conclusion of outstanding elections back in Nigeria.

He met with them at the Makkah Guest Palace where he is accommodated by the government of the host country.

He spoke on the fifth day of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia when he shared a warm moment with them.

Those whom Buhari received were Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Babagana Zulum of Borno and the incoming governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda.

Others, according to a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, were the chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa; the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and a past Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai (Rtd).

Buhari said whatever Nigeria had achieved was due to the power of its democracy and institutions which, according to him, must continue to be strengthened.

Speaking individually after the meetings, the governors of Borno and Yobe States said they remained appreciative of Buhari’s efforts in curbing the threats of Boko Haram terrorists in their states and were happy that peace had been restored.

They promised to continue to work for the betterment of their peoples and remain loyal to the President.

Bawa briefed Buhari on efforts to conclude ongoing court cases, plan to prosecute more offenders as well as on the arrests of several suspects in connection with election fraud and the plan to take them to court.

Radda assured of his commitment to an open and transparent government as promised during the campaign.