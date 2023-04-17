Buhari, Chadian leader express concern over Sudan crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari and the the transitional president of Chad, Gen. Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, yesterday met in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss the ongoing…

President Muhammadu Buhari and the the transitional president of Chad, Gen. Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, yesterday met in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Speaking during a visit to him by the Itno, Buhari said the ongoing fight, which erupted in the Sudanese capital between the military and powerful para-military, Rapid Support Forces, RSF, was unwelcome.

He also described the fighting that claimed tens of lives as unfortunate.

The two leaders, according to a statement issued by Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, reviewed the unfortunate situation and called on all neighbouring countries and the international community to prevail on the warring sides to stop fighting and negotiate.

“The situation in Sudan is unfortunate,” said Buhari, adding that Sudan deserved peace after all that it had gone through in the past.

Buhari commended Itno for his “efforts to see a calming down, and for them to live peacefully. But you have to keep trying.”

Deby-Itno described situation in Sudan as worrisome, saying “if not arrested, it would have serious repercussions on neighbouring countries.”

As for the steps his country took in response to the crisis, Deby-Itno said, “we have closed our borders to Sudan and reinforced our security.

“I have spoken to the leaders of both factions. If everyone tries, it will calm down the situation. African leaders, especially the elders (President Buhari), Macky Sall (Senegal) and AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani (Comoros) need to step in. For two days, they have been killing themselves.”